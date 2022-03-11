Editor,
Congratulations to the West County Bulldogs! As team hosts for the Missouri State High School Basketball Championships in Springfield, we had the opportunity to spend time with the basketball players, coaches, cheerleaders, and fans from Park Hills, Missouri. These people were distinguished representatives of their community, and you should be proud of the excellent impression they made in Springfield. Congratulations to the town, the high school, and most importantly the TEAM!
We hope to see the Bulldogs back again for future Show-Me Showdowns!
Melissa Evans and Lisa Perez, Team Hosts