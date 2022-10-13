 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Congratulations

  • 0

Congratulations to your writers on their latest awards and accolades. In particular, I want to commend Matt King, your Sports Editor. Matt has a writing style that should be envied by even the most noted and famous sportswriters across the state and country. We are very lucky to have him in our area. His photography is excellent as well. Thanks Matt, for your commitment to outstanding writing and your coverage of our local high school and college sports team. You are truly a gem.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schmitt understands

Eric Schmitt understands the value of all human life and the potential that is there for those Missourians living with a developmental disability.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News