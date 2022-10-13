Congratulations to your writers on their latest awards and accolades. In particular, I want to commend Matt King, your Sports Editor. Matt has a writing style that should be envied by even the most noted and famous sportswriters across the state and country. We are very lucky to have him in our area. His photography is excellent as well. Thanks Matt, for your commitment to outstanding writing and your coverage of our local high school and college sports team. You are truly a gem.