Conservation Commission proposal

Our Conservation Commission (and our Missouri Department of Conservation) are model organizations for the entire nation. Their work for the citizens of Missouri have produced grand results that other states attempt to re-create for their state. There is no need to politicize the Commission (and the Department). Attempts at politicizing have been made in the past and thankfully those attempts have failed. We need to make sure that this current attempt fails also. Our Commission and our Department of Conservation are not broken so politicians do not need to "try" to fix them. Leave the wildlife, the trails, the public use areas, the forests, the hills, the streams, the trees and everything else that makes our state a haven for outdoor enthusiasts to the experts. Do not allow them to fall into the hands of politicians.