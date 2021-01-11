Conservative Club Responds

The St. Francois County Conservative Club organized a trip to DC to show our support. Most of those making the trip were retirement age and understood we were going for a peaceful demonstration. They were afraid of violence and wanted to make sure we got out before dark. We did not cross any police lines, or confront any police, or go up the Capital steps, or go into the Capital. We were like many other people there peacefully exercising our First Amendment Rights. Were we exposed to tear gas? Yes, but we were not the target of it, it was because the wind was blowing it at us.