Editor,
(The letter below was submitted and is directed at the county auditor)
Louie Seiberlich, I regret that I was not present to directly address your disparaging comments about me at the recent Commissioners' meeting. I did not report anyone to the State Auditor, but I respect whoever did so. The Sunshine Law is an actual Missouri statute, Louie. It is, literally, part of your job to respond to these requests; your endless complaints about it strike me as inappropriate and unseemly.
Has it been 7 Sunshine Law requests? It should have only taken one - two at the most - for me the obtain the information I've been seeking since spring. I can play, for your benefit, the audio recording of my meeting with Treasurer Kerry Glore, wherein she and I discussed each and every word in my first request until she said she understood everything. It's not my fault that you still generated 880 pages of junk that did not fulfill my request, which I was not legally obligated to accept.
Please stop telling that tired lie about the "thousands of pages" that you generated for me. I have a receipt from your office for $44.00; that is exactly 440 pages at 10 cents per page. I have another receipt for $5.90 from the Treasurer's office, which represents 59 pages at 10 cents per page. My follow-up requests included a USB drive, on which you copied electronic records.
Finally, I read your expressed hope that I finally be made "quiet" about my Sunshine Law requests. I don't think you meant to sound so old, sexist, condescending, and cranky. You were appointed County Auditor by the Governor; I think you get paid about $60,000 per year, plus benefits. I don't know how your undeniably vast experience in talk radio made you the best person for this job, and you could have refused it if you couldn't handle it. If you were kidnapped at gunpoint and tortured with fire until you agreed to become the County Auditor, then I hope you report this heinous crime to law enforcement, so that our Prosecutor can bring those evildoers to justice.
Vonne Karraker
Farmington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.