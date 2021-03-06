On January 20, 2020, the first case of COVID was identified in the United States. Donald Trump, made the statement, “It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.” This was a thirty-five year old man who works here in the U.S. who visited Wuhan.
Keep in mind the mind set of Trump whose only concern was to get himself re-elected at any cost. A playbook for Early Response to infectious diseases that had been written by the Obama Administration was quickly discarded by Trump. It contained a directory of Government resources to consult the moment things started going haywire.
Within 9 days after the first diagnosis of SARS-VO V2, Scientists had downloaded the sequence and had designed the modified proteins for the cure. On January 13th, they had already turned the plan over to Moderna for manufacturing.
Trump officials ignored this and said that they didn’t want to hear bad news. Trump was warned that masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing remain the only reliable ways to limit the spread of the virus, until a vaccine could be made. On February 27th, Trump told the American people that “there were only 15 cases, and one day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” He was afraid that news like this would affect his re-election, so he didn’t want it told.
Mulvaney insisted that this contagion was a kind of nasty flu that could only be endured. Trump continued to offer false assurances. Saying “we are testing everybody that we need to test, and we are finding very little problem.”
At a mid-March Governors conference he told them the respirators, ventilators, and all the equipment, top try getting it yourselves. “We’re just the backup,” and as governors, “You should be more appreciative of me.”
It was after this that Trump promoted hydroxychloroquine and then the injection of bleach into the bloodstream. He said, “I’m a big fan.”
He told Bob Woodward that “he knew the virus was dangerous, more deadly that the flu.” He was still defiant, and would not admit to the public that there was a problem.
On April 3rd, Trump undermined the C.D.C.’s guidance on wearing masks. “You don’t have to do it. But some people may want to do it.” He then subverted his health agencies by installing political operatives who lied about the science, kept the truth from the public. His fury was volcanic. He told the press, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” on October 19th. Then on October 25th, Mark Meadows, chief of staff, said “We are not going to control the pandemic.” They had all given up. But here’s what happened. Despite Trump, despite the disease, despite the attempt to suppress their votes, despite Postal delays, despite Russian Meddling, and despite Trump warning that he would not go quietly if he lost, the American people voted as if their life depended on it. Trump was defeated by more than 7 million votes.