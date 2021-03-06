On April 3rd, Trump undermined the C.D.C.’s guidance on wearing masks. “You don’t have to do it. But some people may want to do it.” He then subverted his health agencies by installing political operatives who lied about the science, kept the truth from the public. His fury was volcanic. He told the press, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” on October 19th. Then on October 25th, Mark Meadows, chief of staff, said “We are not going to control the pandemic.” They had all given up. But here’s what happened. Despite Trump, despite the disease, despite the attempt to suppress their votes, despite Postal delays, despite Russian Meddling, and despite Trump warning that he would not go quietly if he lost, the American people voted as if their life depended on it. Trump was defeated by more than 7 million votes.