Dear Editor,
Over the past several months, Congress has moved beyond partisanship to pass key legislation to help households and businesses navigate the devastation caused by the spread of COVID-19. Senate leadership is currently developing a bill to take the next step in dealing with the health and economic effects of the pandemic.
Bread for the World, a non-partisan Christian voice, is asking that this bill include $12 billion toward a global response to COVID-19, including nutrition programs, global health and economic relief.
Though this amount represents a very small percentage of the total cost of the bill being developed, it will make a huge difference in the lives of those hardest hit in our inter-connected world. The World Food Program projects that unless urgent action is taken, the pandemic will double the number of people facing food crises by the end of the year. World Vision estimates an additional 5 million children will suffer from malnutrition, resulting in a devastating and lifelong impact on a child's development. Beyond the suffering of individuals, the effects of malnutrition also weaken local economies and regional stability.
Note that less than 1 percent of our federal budget currently goes toward foreign assistance, and even less than that (about 0.1 percent) has focused on helping low-income countries respond to the pandemic.
Please join me in urging our U.S. senators, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, to include support for our global neighbors in upcoming COVID-19 legislation.
Scott Moon,
Patton
