Editor,
The death penalty is not to cruel for the United States. The death penalty is not to harsh for criminals who deserve it. Criminals who have committed heinous crimes such as murder, rape, and other such crimes should have to pay for their crimes in the way of death. I do not believe that we should have to support cold blooded killers with our tax dollars when they deserve the death penalty.
We should give the death penalty not only to make a crucial pay for their crimes but to also give peace to mourning families of people who had to suffer form the person who did. If criminals know that if the commit certain crimes then they will be sentenced to death then it might deter them from doing it so the crime might go down.
We should not incarcerate someone who deserves the death penalty because prisons cost the taxpayers 56 billion dollars. 30,000 dollars per person that we have to support when would could almost cut it in half if we would start to give the death penalty to people who deserved it. Every state that offers the death penalty also offers life without parole which means if someone gets life without parole instead of the death penalty it will cost the taxpayers millions of dollars annually. Me along with 62% of the American population agree that we should give the death penalty to people who deserve it while only 26% are opposed to it.
JT Reece,
Desloge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.