If I hear one more person say it’s time we worked together, unify and get something done, I am going to be sick. I have never forgotten how Donald Trump made the statement that all of us veterans living and dead were “Losers and Suckers.” Imagine that coming from a man whose rich daddy got him five deferments so that “Cadet Bone Spurs” wouldn’t have to serve.
I have a Republican friend that says Trump didn’t say that, and even if he did say it, he was just kidding, “You Know Donald.” He also claims to be a good Christian. When he wouldn’t make a pimple on a good Christian’s ass. How can you be a Christian when you rip immigrant children from their parents, dismiss Russian interference in our elections, lie to us every day, and cut taxes for billionaires. Putin even put bounties on kids serving in the war and Trump says nothing. He has lied to us about the pandemic and crippled our economy. We are now almost 17 trillion dollars in debt. Yet 73 million Americans looked at this body of work and they said, I want four more years of that. Thank goodness 7 million more voters did not want more of the same.
This is why we will never agree. My good Republican friend that agrees with Trump and finds no fault with what he says, is telling me that he agrees, because I served I am a loser and a sucker. The idea of us ever working together or being unified is absurd. This man still believes that Lyndon Johnson and Earl Warren were the ones that killed President Kennedy.
He wouldn’t even lower the flag at the White House to half-staff for the Sicknick boy that was killed by being continuously hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. He didn’t want to offend his followers or the men that killed him. The real problem is that the 73 million people that voted for him, even today would vote for him again. As to the invasion of the White House. It’s time to abandon the White House and make a museum out of the whole complex. Find some new ground and build a new one in the form of a maximum security prison. One with concrete walls, concertina wire, and gun towers with machine guns. And a security force that does not fall under the control of the President. This must never happen again.
Bob Roney
Belleview, Mo.