If I hear one more person say it’s time we worked together, unify and get something done, I am going to be sick. I have never forgotten how Donald Trump made the statement that all of us veterans living and dead were “Losers and Suckers.” Imagine that coming from a man whose rich daddy got him five deferments so that “Cadet Bone Spurs” wouldn’t have to serve.

I have a Republican friend that says Trump didn’t say that, and even if he did say it, he was just kidding, “You Know Donald.” He also claims to be a good Christian. When he wouldn’t make a pimple on a good Christian’s ass. How can you be a Christian when you rip immigrant children from their parents, dismiss Russian interference in our elections, lie to us every day, and cut taxes for billionaires. Putin even put bounties on kids serving in the war and Trump says nothing. He has lied to us about the pandemic and crippled our economy. We are now almost 17 trillion dollars in debt. Yet 73 million Americans looked at this body of work and they said, I want four more years of that. Thank goodness 7 million more voters did not want more of the same.