To say we are in the middle of a prescription drug epidemic is an understatement. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service, 1,132 Missourians lost their lives to an opioid overdose in 2018, accounting for 1 of every 56 deaths in the state. My family knows all too well that these are not just numbers but real lives being taken from us far too soon. In 2017 one of these lives taken was our daughter who became addicted to opioids after a car accident. Forty-nine states have implemented a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) to help combat this crisis. While not a silver bullet, PDMPs allow medical providers to see concerning trends in their patient’s narcotics history. Spotting these trends can open a window of intervention for the patient before they go too far down the road of addiction and allow a provider to intervene with options for alternative care or treatment. Medical providers have many options producing excellent outcomes, but if concerning trends of abuse are not spotted early the chances of success are much lower.