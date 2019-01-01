It’s time we make a difference for ourselves and others, the use of drugs is no joke and it’s time we do something about it. I know most people have too much pride to admit to themselves and others that they have a problem with drugs or alcohol. There are many arguments over whether it a choice or a disease and there are so many arguments over it. In my opinion, I do believe people can change even though it will be the hardest to get thought people can and will change and quit using if they have someone good in their life that is willing to help them it would be easier. I hope that more people will do better for themselves and get help, it would be nice if we had a “help” center around Park Hills or something that others can volunteer at to help the ones using. It’s important that we try to help others who need it, let others know they are not alone.
Jesika Sansoucie
Park Hills
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.