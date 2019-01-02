Editor,
It has come to attention that plastic products are very harmful to the environment.Not only for us humans but for our nations animals as well.One million seabirds and 100,000 marine life die each year from plastic pollutions in our oceans. Chlorinated plastic can release harmful chemicals into the soil of our Earth and effect our water resources and the ecosystem around us.
I mean I get why we use plastic products but there is many more materials and resources such as glass, liquid wood,paper and cardboard.Taken into consideration some products have switched to better materials such as coffee cups to cardboard or trash bags to biodegradable bags and computer/office accessories to wood products.Plastic is easier to carry on delivery trucks but just imagine the world becoming a better place.Furthermore, only 27% of plastic bottles are recycled and the rest sit at many landfills where they can even take up to 1,000 years to decompose. We have to make our communities a better environment.
Many countries other than the United States also have banned plastic such as India,United Kingdom,Australia and China and many others around us today. We should all come together and realize the health benefits and that it is a great idea and healthier option in society today. One of the best ways to fight this pollution problem is to live by the example and ensure the products you buy are eco friendly and keeping our environment in mind.
Allison Sellers,
Park Hills
