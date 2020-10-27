ERDCC extends 'thank you'

The Personnel Club and employees of ERDCC in Bonne Terre, Mo. would like to extend a thank you for the generous donations during Corrections Employee Week from local businesses. Corrections Employee Week at ERDCC and across the State of Missouri took place during the week of September 21-25th. It is a week-long celebration of Corrections employees and all of the hard work that they do. The Personnel Club at ERDCC had the privilege of planning the various activities for that week.