ERDCC extends 'thank you'

Editor,
The Personnel Club and employees of ERDCC in Bonne Terre, Mo. would like to extend a thank you for the generous donations during Corrections Employee Week from local businesses. Corrections Employee Week at ERDCC and across the State of Missouri took place during the week of September 21-25th. It is a week-long celebration of Corrections employees and all of the hard work that they do. The Personnel Club at ERDCC had the privilege of planning the various activities for that week.
With the following local business donations, we were able to make that week a success: The Shed Vapes, Domino’s Pizza (Bonne Terre), Dairy Queen (Bonne Terre), Save-A-Lot (Bonne Terre), Cedar Falls Tactical, Hurryville Golf Course, El Tapatio (Desloge), Avonlea Salon (Farmington), Outer Edge Escape Room, Lean Kitchen (Farmington), Sports Clips (Farmington), Hardee’s (Bonne Terre), Stix & Steins (Farmington), Lady Di’s Shamrock (Bonne Terre), Gulf Gas (Terre Du Lac), Ozark Thunder Indoor Gun Range, Steak & Shake (Farmington), Subway (Bonne Terre), Hart of the Wash Soap Lady-Dena Hart, Dr. Sarah Jones Chiropractic, Details Salon (Bonne Terre), Amber Dawn Photography, Hub’s Pub (Bonne Terre), Happiness is Homemade (Potosi), and Good Vibes Nutrition (Desloge).
ERDCC thanks you for your support!
Sincerely,
ERDCC Personnel Club
