Editor,

Halito (Hello),

This Fall my cousin from Mississippi who is our Tribes Fire Keeper for the Vancleave Live Oak Choctaw will be here to hold a very special Fire ceremony in Bonne Terre. Rolling Thunder, well known in Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri will host this Fire at my sister's home. I am posting this to invite anyone who has an interest in learning Fire ceremony consisting of the Old ways and new ways. This is a ceremony honoring “Sisters”. This fire as all of his Fires honor our Military and First Responders. If you have an interest please PM me or call me at 314-677-0532. This is a great experience for Scouts also.

Yakoke,

Spirit Hawk

Deane Hartsell,

Festus

