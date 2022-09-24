Editor,

I am saddened to announce that my time as the Saint Francois County Conservation Agent as come to an end. I am blessed for spending the last three years here in Saint Francois County. This assignment will always hold a special place in my heart. The people of this county are great people and friendly as they come. I won’t forget the friends I have made here and hope to stay in touch with all of them. I have certainly made a lifetime of memories in this county.

Now I want to thank all of the people that have helped me along the way in making me a better Conservation Agent during my time here. Without input from the public it is hard to do the job as a Conservation Agent well. Calling in wildlife crime and current issues regarding conservation is huge. From the input from the public I was able to help address the problems at all of the Conservation Areas in the county especially Bismarck Conservation Area. This could not have happened without calls from the public. I hope that the citizens of Saint Francois County continue to report conservation related issues because that’s how changes can happen and how poachers get caught. I wouldn’t have made some cases without the help of a phone call from a concerned citizen.

To all of the citizens of Saint Francois County, you all will remain in good hands. A new Conservation Agent will be coming from the 2022 Training Class. A news release will be out when they graduate. So more information to come!

Finally, I want to inform everyone that even though I will no longer be the Saint Francois County Conservation Agent; I will be remaining close to the area and still will be working in Saint Francois County on occasion. Starting October 1st I will be the Bollinger County Conservation Agent.

Farewell for now,

Clayton Lewis

Conservation Agent (Corporal)

Bollinger County

573-238-5442