Missouri is being invaded by foreign stock—feral hogs, to be specific—but our state politicians are being inundated by a small group of hog hunters who seem to think their personal fun should take precedence over everyone else and over sensible management. The Department of Conservation has wisely decided to stop feral hog hunting and the Forest Service expects to develop a similar policy. This in no way will change Missouri’s first-rate hunting policies that encourage hunting on public lands; indeed, eradicating hogs will help protect native game.

Allowing unlimited hog hunting has only resulted in a huge increase in feral hogs. Many rural landowners have seen their crops destroyed overnight by hogs; they have seen their pasture lands become barren; they have watched their streams become filthy hog-bathing holes. The hogs are dangerous as well. When I ride my bike down my country road or take hikes in Taum Sauk State Park, the grunts of wild hogs is alarming and a female hog will attack to protect her young. My neighbor’s two dogs required over 1000 stitches after trying to take down a sow.

Years of research has shown that open hunting of hogs defeats the goal of eradication. A trap can catch and hold two dozen or more hogs, but people hunting near a trap kill one or two and the shots warn the rest of the herd to move away. Worse are those who trap hogs but release the young females: A single sow is able to breed a dozen piglets at a time, two or three times a year.

Despite all the research, State Rep Chris Dinkins recently opined that ending hog hunting on public lands might create a sanctuary for them. The truth is eliminating hogs is one way to protect the hunting rights of everyone—turkeys, quail and ducks cannot thrive where hogs abound, deer can be infected by the diseases, and all native wildlife are negatively affected by hogs destroying their food and water supplies. We must eradicate hogs to protect both landowner rights and the rights of hunters!

Susan Hagan

Annapolis

