Editor,
Missouri is being invaded by foreign stock—feral hogs, to be specific—but our state politicians are being inundated by a small group of hog hunters who seem to think their personal fun should take precedence over everyone else and over sensible management. The Department of Conservation has wisely decided to stop feral hog hunting and the Forest Service expects to develop a similar policy. This in no way will change Missouri’s first-rate hunting policies that encourage hunting on public lands; indeed, eradicating hogs will help protect native game.
Allowing unlimited hog hunting has only resulted in a huge increase in feral hogs. Many rural landowners have seen their crops destroyed overnight by hogs; they have seen their pasture lands become barren; they have watched their streams become filthy hog-bathing holes. The hogs are dangerous as well. When I ride my bike down my country road or take hikes in Taum Sauk State Park, the grunts of wild hogs is alarming and a female hog will attack to protect her young. My neighbor’s two dogs required over 1000 stitches after trying to take down a sow.
Years of research has shown that open hunting of hogs defeats the goal of eradication. A trap can catch and hold two dozen or more hogs, but people hunting near a trap kill one or two and the shots warn the rest of the herd to move away. Worse are those who trap hogs but release the young females: A single sow is able to breed a dozen piglets at a time, two or three times a year.
Despite all the research, State Rep Chris Dinkins recently opined that ending hog hunting on public lands might create a sanctuary for them. The truth is eliminating hogs is one way to protect the hunting rights of everyone—turkeys, quail and ducks cannot thrive where hogs abound, deer can be infected by the diseases, and all native wildlife are negatively affected by hogs destroying their food and water supplies. We must eradicate hogs to protect both landowner rights and the rights of hunters!
Susan Hagan
Annapolis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.