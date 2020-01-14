All Missourians should be thankful and supportive of the U.S. Forest Service’s (USFS) decision to join the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership. In December the USFS announced the decision to no longer allow hunting of feral hogs in the Mark Twain National Forest (MTNF). This was both a wise move and a positive step in the fight to eliminate highly invasive and destructive feral hogs. Most public land agencies had already closed feral hog hunting in 2016, after 25 years of allowing hog hunting only increased the population and range of feral hogs in Missouri.
Along with the USFS’s closure of feral hog hunting in MTNF, they also announced that feral hogs could be “opportunistically taken” during deer and turkey hunting seasons by hunters with an unfilled permit in compliance with the permit conditions.
Consistency across all public lands in Missouri to halt the spread of feral hogs will be a good thing. The Missouri Department of Conservation is leading an interagency task force to eliminate feral hogs through a program focused primarily on trapping. Hunting is not an efficient means toward that goal. Hunting activities, particularly hunting with dogs, scatters the sounder and makes trapping efforts much more difficult.
You have free articles remaining.
Professional wildlife managers and biologists know what they are doing, and by focusing their efforts on trapping they are making headway toward eliminating feral hogs in Missouri. They should be allowed to continue doing their jobs unimpeded by politicians and others who wish to interfere with sound science-based management.
John Mabery
St. Francois County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.