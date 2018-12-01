Try 1 month for 99¢

Editor,

It has come to my attention that my youngest great nephew was told by North County High School officials in Bonne Terre that he couldn't have the American and Confederate Flags in HIS vehicle because somebody said it offended them. He is standing his ground because it is his First Amendment right to do so.

Do they no longer teach the Constitution in these schools anymore? In the simplest explanation possible, this is our First Amendment rights. The First Amendment to the United States Constitution is a part of the United States Bill of Rights that protects freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, and right to petition.

This is the problem we have in our society today. Everyone gets offended by something. Our great country is being led to hell in a handbasket because of the liberal mindset in this day and age. I am a United States Army Veteran and served so that the rights of the American people are not infringed upon.

If that offends you, so be it. Sorry, not sorry.

Terry Huskey

La Plata

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments