Editor,
It has come to my attention that my youngest great nephew was told by North County High School officials in Bonne Terre that he couldn't have the American and Confederate Flags in HIS vehicle because somebody said it offended them. He is standing his ground because it is his First Amendment right to do so.
Do they no longer teach the Constitution in these schools anymore? In the simplest explanation possible, this is our First Amendment rights. The First Amendment to the United States Constitution is a part of the United States Bill of Rights that protects freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, and right to petition.
This is the problem we have in our society today. Everyone gets offended by something. Our great country is being led to hell in a handbasket because of the liberal mindset in this day and age. I am a United States Army Veteran and served so that the rights of the American people are not infringed upon.
If that offends you, so be it. Sorry, not sorry.
Terry Huskey
La Plata
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.