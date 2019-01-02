Try 1 month for 99¢

When it comes to our first amendment I feel like we don’t get as much freedom as they say we do. With the freedom to petition and freedom to press, I feel we get an equal amount of freedom with, but it’s the other three I have an issue with. With the freedom of assembly, we still get in trouble if a group of people gather to go against something. When these things happen, the police are called and we are forced to stop the protest. I understand that some protests can get ugly, but I do not think that they should be shut down until they want to shut it down. With the freedom of speech, we get in trouble for saying things. If a student says something wrong to the principal he gets in trouble even if he was just speaking his mind. When I was in a residential home, if I accidentally cursed or told someone to “shut up”, I got in trouble and had to write up to three hundred sentences. With the freedom of religion, people just do not understand what it is about. Students can not peacefully pray together without the school give them consequences for causing a scene. Even then religion is forced on people everywhere. Parents force it on their children, friends force it on friends, even some schools force religion on students. Parents force it on their children by telling them what to believe in and when and where to go to church. Friends force it on each other by one person continuously talking about it to another person.

Kyra White,

Park Hills

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments