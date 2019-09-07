{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor,

It's been many, many years since I moved away from the Leadbelt area. The Daily Journal is THE only newspaper that I'll pay for an on-line subscription even though I have good local newspapers. Their articles don't interest me, yours does, even though I no longer know many of the people there.

Carl Belken,

Mokane, Mo.

