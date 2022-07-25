Hands tied

Proposition P which is an internet sales tax that you already pay to the state of Missouri according to some sources will not help prevent crime. It will only line the pockets of the sheriff department. At this moment we have an epidemic of robberies around the county. This is because the Missouri state Supreme court bypassed the state legislature and created a catch and release rule allowing what they call non violent offenders to be released without having to post bond. This terrible rule had intensified the crime wave caused by drug dealers and drug addicts robbing people to support their drug habit. Adding more sheriff deputies or giving them raises will not solve this problem. In my opinion the Sheriff department is virtually useless except for auto accidents. If the sheriff department can't enforce the law because the Missouri Supreme court ties their hands, why should we support proposition P! Proposition P will do nothing for the crime wave created by the Missouri supreme court.