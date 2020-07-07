Hospital Closures

Five hospitals have closed in Representative Jason Smith’s 8th Congressional District since 2016. Smith described these closures as unacceptable in a recent Missourinet interview. He stated that as a result of these closures the mortality rate has increased in his 30 county district.

He has called for more funding for rural hospitals saying that they are inadequately funded compared to urban hospitals. The Missouri Hospital Association and the National Rural Hospital Association both blame lack of Medicaid Expansion for the closings. Smith opposes Medicaid Expansion while his challenger, Kathy Ellis from Festus, supports it. Fifteen states that rejected expanding eligibility for Medicaid have seen rural hospital closings while those that expanded Medicaid have not. Jason Smith is against the number one measure that could improve healthcare for his constituents at a time when they need it the most. The truth is that state and federal funding cannot provide what is needed for rural healthcare without expanding Medicaid.