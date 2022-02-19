'I'm old, not stupid'

Editor,

In the modern world it is widely thought to be unacceptable to treat people differently, or a certain way, because of their skin color, religion, gender, or physical challenge. On the other hand, it seems perfectly acceptable to many people to patronize the elderly, often talking to us as if we are toddlers.

I am old. No doubt about it. Recently I was self-checking groceries when I was advised, “You gotta press that big red button Honey before it’ll do anything else.” Really? The one that says ”Press to continue?” Gosh, thanks Mom. I never would have found that. Hardly a day goes by that I am not addressed as “Hon,” “Honey,” or “Sweetie.” What did I miss? When did we become acquainted, let alone intimates? When I am addressed as “young man,” does the speaker think I will be flattered or amused? Or does he/she think that I need to be reminded that I’m old? (You know, I’ve likely forgotten that.)

I will concede that we oldies are maybe in the way, maybe not as useful as we once were. I personally am slower, less robust, and certainly uglier than I once was. I am apparently also neither interesting nor attractive to most of the world. Being old is not for sissies. Many indignities are incurred as chronic illness and loss of function take their tolls. One loses many more loved ones to death. Oh, pains too. These things are not avoidable. Some or all will happen to you if you live long enough.

I retain some level of knowledge, have had many experiences, continue to taste life, and can, at least occasionally, be useful. I am just old, not stupid. But then, maybe I’m just a crabby old man.

Roger Hitson

Farmington

