Improvement needed

Editor,

I’m struggling to understand the seemingly shotgun approach of receiving the Covid 19 vaccination. While signing up on several websites you have no idea of confirmation on any list. Why the clandestine approach? If you sign up in St. Francios county and your not selected in one B tier 2 and the health department vaccinated 2200 people I would like to know where I fall into the remaining community participants. If HIPPA laws won’t allow publishing names then assign numbers on this list so people will know of confirmation upon signing up. I don’t mind waiting my turn in the process however, let a person know where the line starts.

Robert Wizeman,

Farmington

