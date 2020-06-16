'In Union There is Strength'

General Mattis' letter criticizing the person in the WH is a great example of the leadership WE ARE LACKING in this country from this administration and members of Congress who support him. The reference to "better angels" shows the compassion we have come to expect from presidents - until now. The words given to our military before the invasion of Europe provides a lesson in mature, professional leadership - such history has fallen on deaf ears in this WH. Mattis' words on calling out the wrongness of the actions against the protesters in Lafayette Square - speak volumes.