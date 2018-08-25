Editor,
(This letter is directed to Rep. Jason Smith)
Dear Congressman Smith,
For two years now I have been asking you when you are going to have a town hall meeting in Farmington in the evening so you can answer your constituents questions on your policies. You have never responded to my request. What are you afraid of? Are you afraid of explaining why you voted to repeal the ACA yet have done nothing to fix health care? My insurance is going up 100% this year, is yours? Are you afraid of explaining why you voted for a tax cut for the wealthy and big businesses? Only 5% of the working population has received wage increases while corporations have had a record setting 1 Trillion dollar stock buyback this year. How is that helping the average citizen? Wages have increased only 2.8% while inflation is at 2.9% so the average citizen is loosing money under your policies. Our national debt is going to be over 21 Trillion dollars this year. What happened to you screaming about fiscal responsibility? Are you afraid of explaining why you back Trump's tariffs? Tariffs that are hurting all the farmers in your district and causing businesses in your district to lay off workers or close completely. Right now the average new home costs $9,000 more because of these tariffs. Finally, are you afraid of explaining to your constituents why you keep backing a president that believes an enemy nation like Russia over his own intelligence agencies? The Mueller investigation is slowly showing how corrupt this administration is Congressman and soon I am sure it will show how the president is tied to Russia. When are you going to put your constituents and this nation over your party? Or are you afraid?
Bob Andrews
Farmington
