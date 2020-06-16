Representative Jason Smith has actively worked against the best interests of the people and communities in the 8th Congressional District. He has voted repeatedly against legislation that would benefit his district and voted for legislation that benefited corporations and the wealthy. He's voted against healthcare access, against rural infrastructure, against unions, and against working people. Smith was one of 40 Republicans who voted against the Coronavirus Relief Bill yet he took credit for the good the legislation did for his constituents. We now have an alternative to Smith for the hardworking people of the 8th District in Kathy Ellis. She is running for office because she grew up in the district, and has watched over the years as our infrastructure has crumbled, our jobs have left, and our healthcare access has become nearly obsolete. She is in this race to give a fighting chance to the thousands of working people in the district who deserve a fair shot. She is running to bring hope to this district who has been ignored and abused for too many years. As a Social Worker Ellis has served people by empowering them to make positive life changes thereby strengthening the communities they live in. We need more public servants like Kathy Ellis and fewer politicians like Jason Smith. She is not in this race to gain power, prestige or money. She is in it for us.