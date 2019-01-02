Try 1 month for 99¢

Central Schools (at least the high school) should offer more than Spanish as a foreign language class. I understand that Spanish is useful because we are somewhat close to the border and it is a growing language in terms of people knowing it. I feel that we shouldn’t be restricted to just Spanish though, as there are many people like me who want to learn a language other than Spanish. For me and the others, we have to find reliable apps, books or websites to teach us the language and then find time to actually sit down and study what we have learned thus far. This is extremely difficult when we spend about 7 and a half hours at school, then go home and work on homework or go to a job after school. It is also extremely difficult to find a reliable site to use when learning languages that aren’t straightforward on how they work and translations, like Japanese or Korean. I have used multiple sites at the same time, learning the same basic words and getting two completely different translations. I just feel that if we had other classes, more people would take a foreign language and have fun with it. Having classes would also be nice so you could ask someone skilled in the language for help. I know that it would cost more money, but even if we didn’t have teachers, schools like Arcadia Valley have Rosetta stone for their students. My friend has learned Mandarin Chinese from this and she is very good at it. Something like that would even be good for the school.

Mackenzie Miller,

Park Hills

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments