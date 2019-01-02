Central Schools (at least the high school) should offer more than Spanish as a foreign language class. I understand that Spanish is useful because we are somewhat close to the border and it is a growing language in terms of people knowing it. I feel that we shouldn’t be restricted to just Spanish though, as there are many people like me who want to learn a language other than Spanish. For me and the others, we have to find reliable apps, books or websites to teach us the language and then find time to actually sit down and study what we have learned thus far. This is extremely difficult when we spend about 7 and a half hours at school, then go home and work on homework or go to a job after school. It is also extremely difficult to find a reliable site to use when learning languages that aren’t straightforward on how they work and translations, like Japanese or Korean. I have used multiple sites at the same time, learning the same basic words and getting two completely different translations. I just feel that if we had other classes, more people would take a foreign language and have fun with it. Having classes would also be nice so you could ask someone skilled in the language for help. I know that it would cost more money, but even if we didn’t have teachers, schools like Arcadia Valley have Rosetta stone for their students. My friend has learned Mandarin Chinese from this and she is very good at it. Something like that would even be good for the school.
Mackenzie Miller,
Park Hills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.