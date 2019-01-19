Try 1 month for 99¢

Dear Editor,

I was so glad to see United States Representative, Jason Smith, calling Nancy Pelosi the Boogie Woman, all conservatives know who she is. To think she would want affordable health care for everyone is a liberal idea we certainly can’t afford. We must make sure Stan Kroenke and the rest of America’s billionaires get their one trillion dollar tax break, they so need. It is good to know that Rep. Smith and the rest of the Republicans, given the chance, would try another 40 times to kill the ACA and not cover pre-existing conditions. Personally, I’m glad those terrible liberals are around to make sure that my children and grandchildren are covered, in case of a pre-existing condition.

Gary Inman

Bonne Terre

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments