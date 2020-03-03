Marijuana and Morals

Recently, the United States has seen an increase in the number of states that have legalized marijuana. Illinois has just become the 11th state to make cannabis legal for recreational purposes. Now hundreds are flocking to become legal dispensers of the drug. These include those who had been addicted and arrested for using and or selling pot. Here is a direct quote from the Chicago Tribune explaining the reason for these new cannabis laws. “Illinois’ legalization law was written to give a distinct advantage to these social equity applicants as a way to provide an economic boon (sic) to minority communities and residents hurt by mass incarceration and over-policing as a result of the nation’s decadeslong (sic) war on drugs.”

These types of laws will never fix the problem of any social injustice. It only binds the people further. Making sin legal doesn't make it morally legal. God's Word never changes when ours does. Our bodies still belong to him and we are to glorify Him in them. How can one who puts poison in his body, destroying that which God made, glorify God in it? Because use of marijuana for recreational use is morally wrong, it will only ever make things worse. Instead, the answer to the problem is to fix it, not make it legal. Pay for those affected by drugs to go to Christian rehabilitation facilities. When those people get saved, they will do wonders for their communities, instead of temporarily getting the smallest amount of relief to only fall farther than they were before. It starts with you. You can change the laws and bills and keep them from ever being legal. When God's people stand together on God's Word, nothing can stop us. Satan fears authority over him and Christians have authority over him, given to us by Christ's work of redemption. This battle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places, so we can't fight like it is.