Masks and rights

Editor,

In my opinion our school board and health board should be held accountable for their actions on mask wearing in schools!! There are now over 51 peer reviewed doctors and scientists who have come out and told the virus particles are 1m and these masks are up to 80m masks are putting bacteria into the lungs. Look up Dr. Malone. This is about money and fear! Shame on these board members for putting this on our children!!! The WHO's own website states masks don't work!!! People need to stand up against these elected officials and remind them they work for us taxpayers!!! We the people are strong and we the people have rights!!!

Jacqueline Byington

Farmington

