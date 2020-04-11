Mason Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was very glad to read the article in the Daily Journal: "Willis receives Masonic Award" (April 9 issue).

I am so glad that my fellow Masonic fraternity brother Eddie D. Willis received his 50 years award of his years of being a Mason at the February 17th event.

My late father, John William Marples, Sr., was a Mason for 52 years of his life, and he was certainly happy (as was my late mom and I) when he received his 50 year Masonic lapel pin and jewel. My dad was dedicated to the basic Masonic Lodge as well as the York Rite, Scottish Rite, and Shriners --- all of which are allied groups within the Masonic fraternal structure.

Some of my dad's other MARPLES and ISLEY relatives also joined Freemasonry in Missouri, at various times. I followed in my dad's footsteps, but I joined Sunflower Masonic Lodge #86 in Wichita, Kansas. Now, I reside in Texas. The nice thing is that I can visit a regularly organized, legitimate Lodge anwhere in the world.

I congratulate Eddie Willis on his award and I encourage any man of good character who enjoyes the association of good, moral ethical men whose ceremonies teach valuable lessons in integrity to consider joining.