Mass shooters

Dear Community,

The next mass shooter is not someone in another community, city, or state. He is the kid standing in front of you in line at McDonald’s. She is the girl you see wandering around town by herself. He is the kid who was ignored because he was “just always a loner” at school. She lives on your street, yet you rarely see her. He is the drop-out that no one missed. She eats lunch alone, or not at all. Or he is upstairs in his room on line all the time and no one monitors what he is doing. She doesn’t make eye contact, rarely smiles, makes herself invisible. He is very likely to be abused or witnesses abuse at home.

Folks, he is OUR child, in OUR community and there is no one better to find him, talk to him, smile at her, engage her, reach out to him, than us. Every single one of us MUST be part of the solution. This child is OUR responsibility.

Sure, we all want to go after him after he reaches the end of his rope and in desperation kills 19 of OUR children. In OUR community.

But where are WE? Where have we been all these years? Knowing, but not wanting to know? Looking but not seeing? Afraid to step up and see if a child in our community is Ok? Seriously?

For the literal Love of God, seek these children out! Look for them. Then smile, speak, engage, invite, include, draw in, mentor, wrap your arms around them. Let others know. You may never know when that gesture make make a difference in a child’s life. We might not save them all, but if you save just one, you may also be saving 19.

Paige Reid

Farmington

