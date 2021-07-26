Medicad Expansion

Kudos to the Missouri Supreme Court for unanimously reaffirming the voters' wishes to approve the Medicaid expansion, and shame on our local legislators--Senator Gannon and Representatives Wright and Henderson--who resisted and insisted on parroting the party line. They seem to have forgotten that they represent ALL constituents, not just those who make the loudest noise.

Lest they forget that ensuring the public health and welfare of the people are also within the scope of their duties, they might just be able to redeem themselves a little by publicly urging those who have not gotten their Covid shots to get this life-saving vaccine.