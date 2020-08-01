Medicaid Expansion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On August 4th we will be voting on if Missouri should expand Medicaid coverage. In Missouri, the largest spending is already on healthcare. In the Federal government the largest amount of spending is for entitlements i.e. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. A favorite slogan in favor of the expansion is “Bring our tax dollars home”. As of 7/23/2020 the Federal government is 26.54 trillion dollars in debt. People, our tax dollars for the next generation, or more, are already spent. Any Federal dollars that come to the state are borrowed dollars, all part of that 26.54 trillion dollar debt. There are NO Missouri tax dollars left to come back to Missouri. Also as the populace ages there are fewer and fewer paying taxes and are, in turn, receiving the entitlements increasing the tax burden on those still paying taxes.

Tax funded jobs create a false economy. They do not create new capital which is essential to sustain a prosperous economy. This is also true of the hospitals that rely solely on state and federal funding to exist. Zero net gain.