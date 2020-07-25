With everything going on, people may overlook the August election. However, a very important issue is going to be on the ballot: Medicaid expansion. For too long, the people of Missouri have missed out on the benefits of Medicaid expansion. All too often, folks fall through the cracks of not being poor enough or stuck at a job that offers no benefits while not earning enough for private insurance. Meanwhile, federal taxes go into benefiting other states who have provided this care. This can change. Not only will more people have access to healthcare, but we'll have to worry less about rural hospitals closing (think of our Iron County neighbors) and worry less about existing services such as mental heath falling apart. And, as we all know, those services and institutions mean jobs. I implore you, neighbors and fellow citizens, to please vote for Medicaid expansion on August 4th.