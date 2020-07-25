Medicaid
0 comments
Letter to the Editor

Medicaid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor,

With everything going on, people may overlook the August election. However, a very important issue is going to be on the ballot: Medicaid expansion. For too long, the people of Missouri have missed out on the benefits of Medicaid expansion. All too often, folks fall through the cracks of not being poor enough or stuck at a job that offers no benefits while not earning enough for private insurance. Meanwhile, federal taxes go into benefiting other states who have provided this care. This can change. Not only will more people have access to healthcare, but we'll have to worry less about rural hospitals closing (think of our Iron County neighbors) and worry less about existing services such as mental heath falling apart. And, as we all know, those services and institutions mean jobs. I implore you, neighbors and fellow citizens, to please vote for Medicaid expansion on August 4th.

Mercedes Williams

Park Hills

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

The Protests

After reading about local “black lives matter” protests and showing up at one to see it for myself and to photograph the event, I went to the …

Letters

Hospital Closures

Five hospitals have closed in Representative Jason Smith’s 8th Congressional District since 2016. Smith described these closures as unacceptab…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News