More on TDL

Dear Editor:

I apologize if the article The Daily Journal published on July 6, 2022; “Kwon named as new president of Terre du Lac, Inc” misled anyone in the TDL community. The press release sent to the Daily Journal by Terre du Lac, Inc was approved by me, as factual. It can get confusing with different organizations with contain “Terre du Lac” in the company name. Perhaps this will help clarify:

1. Terre du Lac, Inc is the developer of the private 5200 acre community of Terre du Lac. It is the company that built the infrastructure (roads, lakes, dams, parks etc.) in TDL.

2. The TDL Property Owners Association is made up of all the residents and property owners in Terre du Lac. It is run by a board of directors elected by the property owners. This PO Association is responsible for maintaining the infrastructure of TDL (roads, lakes, dams, parks etc).

Hunting is not allowed in Terre du Lac on platted land/lots. Deer hunting IS allowed on Terre du Lac unplatted land. Terre du Lac Inc. follows the Missouri State hunting laws through the Missouri Department of Conservation. Since 2020, “MDC requires a minimum of 20 acres for resident landowners to receive free deer and turkey permits. Requirements will stay at 5 acres for hunting small game, fishing and trapping on their qualifying properties.”

Although the Secretary of State site did not reflect my appointment as Vice President of Terre du Lac in 2015-2017, this position can be verified by the Board of Directors of Terre du Lac, Inc. as well as multiple business associations that occur during that two-year period.

I hope these facts clarify the July 6th, 2022 article that was written about my Terre du Lac, Inc. officer appointment. There were no false statements in the TDL, Inc. press release or article written by the Daily Journal.

Suzi Kwon,

President, Terre du Lac, Inc