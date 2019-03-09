Try 3 months for $3

Editor,

Several years ago, Greyhound and Trailways used to serve the towns along U.S. highway 67. But the bus companies probably weren't all that honest about the amount of money being made along that route.

Every reader of this letter needs to write Burlington Trailways and suggest that they build a new commuter line that connects the City of Kirkwood along with the City of Festus, MO and all the cities along U.S. highway 67. And the buses should start as early as 5 or 5 AM and run every 30 minutes apart.

Burlington Trailways are located in West Burlington, Iowa. Also write your legislators and bring it up at your council meetings. Bug your council people until they are blue in the face to get commuter service along highway 67 restored.

Patrick Richmond

St. Louis

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments