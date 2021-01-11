Need for publicly funded Homeless Shelter

There is a tough topic that I would like to touch base on. That is about our growing population of homeless. I think we need to have a shelter in place open all day with government and state funding possibly other cities pitching in because once you do a program like this is draws the population. My views on this subject is to maybe put a store of some kind to get these folks a job maybe even within the city to get them started with drug rehabilitation and just getting them back on there feet in general. I always have had dreams since I was 16 to reach out to the folks that never had what I’ve had and I want everyone to have a good advantage in life. My dreams and goals would be to operate and manage the shelter. The problem with trying to get state fundings is it’s like pulling tooth and nail. When we have 100 of people on government help getting to sit in there chairs at night watching tv. All I want is a warm safe place and a nice work shop for them to re learn responsibility and use the time they work at the store to pay to live there if it’s free in anyway they will always take advantage of that. I would be willing to let them stay for a year I would like to work with these folks and set them up with a job when there stable enough to do so and talk to there employers to see how there work status is. And then eventually help them get on there feet finding a place to live and help everyone be successful. This has all been a “dream” i is want to run and operate it. It would mean so much to be able to fulfill my future dreams.