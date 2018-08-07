Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Editor,

I would like to thank Mayor Forsythe for not allowing beer sales in the parks!...especially during Country Days. This IS a family event...not a drunkfest! I'd like to ask Laura Raymer, just how did Country Days survive all of those years BEFORE the Chamber of Commerce opened up their beer garden?

And putting a little "fence" around the boozers, does not shield the public from the profanity and lewd behavior that results from "the consumption of alcoholic beverages"...just ask any police officer.

Besides...if the Chamber is worried about meeting the needs of the thirsty. alcohol deprived visitor to Country Days....rest easy. They can walk right across the street to St. Joseph church and get themselves all the cold beer they can swallow!

If the Chamber relies on "beer sales" to survive financially...maybe they should open up a "Farmington Chamber Of Commerce Saloon" full-time! Then they can contribute to all the "positive results" from intoxication...like killing folks with your automobile....assaults...adultery...child abuse...etc. etc.

Pastor Michael McGee

Bonne Terre

