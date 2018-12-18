Racism is a huge problem nationwide. In St. Francois County, though, it is especially bad. Unfortunately in St. Francois County, racism is still very prevalent and the lack of diversity does not help the situation.
I don’t understand why all people can’t just treat others nicely. In fact, we are all equal, according to the equal protection rights stated in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The world we live in is already very negative, and if everyone could be nice and understanding of other’s differences it would solve just a portion of today’s problems.
If we could end racism there would be no debate over “Black Lives Matter,” or any of that. All lives matter. We are all equal and some people just need to realize that. Everyone is different in their own way and that’s what makes us unique. Everyday I hear something negative towards people of color and it’s exhausting to have to listen to the ignorance.
On social media there are videos that we see daily of people being racist and hurting others. When you read the comments on those videos they are all negative.
But, when you see a video of one from a certain race do something kind to someone of another race, the comments are so uplifting and positive. That is proof that even doing one nice deed for someone could change the whole community into being more kind and positive.
It’s almost 2019 and it’s time to end racism.
Just be kind and all will be okay and everyone will be content.
Jayda McKinney
Farmington
