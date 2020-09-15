I was once a proud member of the American Legion and of the VFW. No more. After John McCain when I saw the leaders of the organization standing up and saluting a "Bum" like Donald Trump. Then I knew that in all conscience I could never support these organizations. They have become as big a group of "Hypocrites" as our so-called evangelicals. When you fail to stand up to a President who will not condemn Putin for placing bounties on the heads of our children, then you become the same.

Your continued support and vote for this "Man-child" tells the world who you are and what you are. He should have been impeached for what he did to John McCain alone. He didn't even want to fly the American flag at half staff. You people running around with Trump flags and the American flag on your trucks, really need to think about what you are doing. It's kind of like Sue Hagan's criticism of Rehder. It would take 50 years to educate these people as to what's really going on out here in this world. And who has that kind of time left.