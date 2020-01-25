Dear Editor,
I am writing to thank Park Hills residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Because of the generosity of donors in Park Hills and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts in 2019. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2019, the ministry is now sending 10,569,405 shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—Park Hills volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though drop-off locations serving Park Hills are closed until November 16-23, 2020, information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 816-622-8316.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project—many who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Sincerely,
Dana Williams
Operation Christmas Child
801 Bamboo Road
Boone, NC 28607
