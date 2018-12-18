Try 1 month for 99¢

Editor,

The majority of Americans have a clear and strong stance when it comes to the death penalty. No matter which side of the debate they sit on they always have a strong stance on the situation.

Supporters of this punishment argue that it serves as a deterrent to crime and that justice is being served. My personal stance on the death penalty is that it is outdated and not an effective punishment, serving no true benefit to society and causing more harm than good to society as a whole.

When looking at the argument that the death penalty serves as a deterrent to others thinking about committing the same crime, we need only look to other countries around the world as examples to disprove this. Throughout the world, we are able to see that in those countries where there is no death penalty, murders and other violent crimes happen at a much lower rate than in the United States.

Meaning the death penalty is not an effective way to silence crime rates.

The argument for or against the death penalty has been passionately argued throughout our nation’s history, with each side having their own strong viewpoints.

When you look at the evidence from around the world on the effectiveness of capital punishment as a deterrent you will see that the practice of capital punishment offers no benefits to our society.

Tyler Kennon

Park Hills

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments