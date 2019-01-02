Try 1 month for 99¢

Editor,

The Changing of River Mart to Casey’s has been a tough transition for a lot of individuals in our community. River Mart has been around our town for as long as I can remember. Growing up; that was my favorite gas station to stop by and many of my family members stopped by there daily. Everyone in the town is very appreciative of all the work Theresa and her husband put in to keep the gas station going. They were very involved with the Central school district and and North County school district and always made sure to be very involved with the community. My very first job was at River Mart and I enjoyed it! Out community understands that owning the gas station was a lot of time, effort, and pressure and it's understandable why the family wanted to sell. As sad as most of us are about seeing the store change into caseys, we are all grateful for the time we got to spend at River Mart. The town is excited to see how the Casey’s general store will do.

Karoline Brown,

Park Hills

