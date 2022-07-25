Prop P concerns

I was surprised to see an ad in the weekend edition of the Daily Journal stating that Prop P “provides for more patrol deputies, competitive wages [for deputies] and new and advanced training.” I then read the total language of Prop P, which reads as follows:

“Shall the County of St. Francois impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”

It seems clear that this ad is a lie. I then looked to see who paid for the ad and found that there was no 'paid for by' disclosure as required by law.

If I was confident that the additional revenue would go for law enforcement, I would support it. However, I am not willing to give more money to the county commission to spend however they want, especially when there has been so much misrepresentation about the new tax “supporting law enforcement.”

Ed Pultz

Farmington