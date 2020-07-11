× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor,

HB1963: REAL ID facial recognition software will be required on all digital images for DL/ID, including regular non-REAL ID compliant ones. The “technology measures distances between many points on the face creating a mathematical formula to uniquely identify each face.” This facial map is then compared electronically to all DL/ID nationally. However, Gov. Parsons and legislators repeatedly, publicly stated in passing REAL ID, Missourians would be allowed a regular non-biometric “choice,” without it the difference between REAL ID and non-REAL ID is meaningless.

Last September Rep. Mike Henderson, a supporter of READ ID, stated “that the federal government wants a picture of you that is the same quality that you get on your passport so their facial recognition software will work … we were kind of infringing on people’s rights forcing them to have a certain kind of picture … what we finally got … is you are not actually forced to get one.” Yet that is exactly what they are doing.

Nationally there has long been “three sociocultural concerns” with biometrics: “Informational Privacy, Physical Privacy, and Religious Objections.” Many Missourians, particularly in rural counties, have chosen non-REAL DL/ID since 2017.