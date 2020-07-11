Dear Editor,
HB1963: REAL ID facial recognition software will be required on all digital images for DL/ID, including regular non-REAL ID compliant ones. The “technology measures distances between many points on the face creating a mathematical formula to uniquely identify each face.” This facial map is then compared electronically to all DL/ID nationally. However, Gov. Parsons and legislators repeatedly, publicly stated in passing REAL ID, Missourians would be allowed a regular non-biometric “choice,” without it the difference between REAL ID and non-REAL ID is meaningless.
Last September Rep. Mike Henderson, a supporter of READ ID, stated “that the federal government wants a picture of you that is the same quality that you get on your passport so their facial recognition software will work … we were kind of infringing on people’s rights forcing them to have a certain kind of picture … what we finally got … is you are not actually forced to get one.” Yet that is exactly what they are doing.
Nationally there has long been “three sociocultural concerns” with biometrics: “Informational Privacy, Physical Privacy, and Religious Objections.” Many Missourians, particularly in rural counties, have chosen non-REAL DL/ID since 2017.
Email/write/call Gov. Parson (573-751-3222). Ask him to veto HB 1963 because of mandatory biometrics. To say or do nothing is to legally consent. We call on Missouri government to deal justly with us upholding the “choice” they promised to promote.
Government is stepping outside of the authority granted it by God when it claims ownership and authority over God-given human traits and behaviors and at the moral root is attacking the dignity of human life. The two most important questions in life are “who do you say that I am?” Then “Whose do you say that I am?” “No one should be forced to choose between living out his or her faith or conscience and complying with the law” in order to engage in normal daily activities. 16, Ezekiel 3, Romans 14.
Daniel and Teri Collins,
Alton
