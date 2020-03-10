Regarding the Matt Burgess Case

I told Courtney of Matt’s plan to permanently deprive me of my house in the Fall of 2017 with no reply from Courtney to this ... they had already made their decision. Matt and his attorney entered into an agreement with my attorney for me to keep the garnishment, Matt was to pay for the land the house sits on (20,000) and clear all liens and rights to be paid. We accepted the agreement and were to sit and wait until completed by Matt’s attorney. Matt failed to disclose he was on an extension from the bank, he made no payments and knew the subdivision would go into foreclose and my house would go in foreclosure as improved land and I would lose everything. I found out about the extension and foreclosure from a contractor in January 2018 and immediately contacted the bank who agreed to work with me to save my house. I paid the 20,000. In February 2018 Matt’s attorney contacted my attorney and the first thing he said was “did her house go into foreclosure?” “NO.” Only then did Matt sign a Quit Claim deed for the house. Everything I have entered into this letter is the truth either backed up by documents or witnesses. If I were reading this I would read it as a juror and also refer to MO Revised Statute 570.145, mainly focusing on the definition of Financial Exploitation, (1) Deception, Promising to perform which the offender does not intend to perform or knows will not be performed, or who has made a good faith effort but, through no fault of his own was unable to provide assistance. No, there was no good faith effort. This was a Class A Felony which is 10-30 years in prison. When I mentioned this to Courtney she said: There is nothing to say we would have asked for jail time. I imagine a lot of victims think the criminal is treated better than them but, in this case it could have been avoided.