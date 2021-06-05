Response to Roney

In response to Bob Roney’s letter to the editor, Gerrymandering May 25, 2021:

First let’s talk about the adding four more justices to the Supreme Court. Who wants to do it and why? The Democrats. The court has been in the Democrats favor for years now. It no longer is. So now the Democrats want to add four more liberal justices.

I agree with secure voting rights, voting access, and voting certification! But, not mail in ballots without proof it’s the person doing the voting. If there was no cheating going on in the last Presidential election then why are the Democrats fighting so hard to keep it from being looked in to. We all should feel our vote counts in an honest way. To get rid of Republicans with just Democrats sounds like China to me.

And last, I am a proud God loving, church going one that does believe in Noah.

Jim Bartolin

Park Hills

