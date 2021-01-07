Responsibility

Congressman Jason Smith and Senator Josh Hawley,

It would do you both well to memorize these two definitions:

Sedition: Conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state.

Treason: The crime of betraying one's country, especially by attempting to kill or overthrow the government.

You should both also remember Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.