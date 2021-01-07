Responsibility

Congressman Jason Smith and Senator Josh Hawley,
It would do you both well to memorize these two definitions:
Sedition: Conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state.
Treason: The crime of betraying one's country, especially by attempting to kill or overthrow the government.
You should both also remember Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.:
No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.
You tow have knowingly committed insurrection and treason by the way you have acted since our Presidential election last November. Bothy of your were in lock step with President Trump in claiming that our election was a sham, that the citizens should not believe the outcome. You were both going to deny that the citizens of these United States did not elect Joe Biden as our next President.
Jason Smith, you actually posted that we needed to "Stop the Steal!" You stated lies and half-truths to stir up hate and discontent in the people of southeast Missouri. You posted wild conspiracy theories tweeted by President Trump. You objected to the Electoral Colleges decision. A decision that is made up of individual states, not an apposing party.
Josh Hawley, you also constantly posted how this last election was a sham. It was your statement that started this entire act of sedition to try to disrupt this presidential election. You, much like Smith, actively spread wild conspiracy theories tweeted by President Trump.
In conclusion, the two of you are just as responsible as Donald Trump for the assault of our nations capitol on January 6th.
Bob Andrews,
Farmington